Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 10,408 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $257,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after buying an additional 1,072,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after buying an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $36,706,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 616,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

