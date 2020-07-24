Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 15,062 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

