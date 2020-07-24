Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

NYSE:SYK opened at $195.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.