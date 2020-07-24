Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 24th

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of EDI opened at $7.60 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 100,837 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $645,356.80.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

