Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $972.35 million and a P/E ratio of -16.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $57,268.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,268.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,526 shares of company stock worth $1,023,872. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

