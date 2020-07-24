Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,093 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,572% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,067,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,601 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in WideOpenWest by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 715,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 270,194 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

