Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 2,004 call options.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.65. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 112.02%. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 538,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.