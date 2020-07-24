Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 18,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,745% compared to the average volume of 238 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CEMIG by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,653,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEMIG by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CEMIG during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CIG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

