Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $882.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 10,100 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 24,063 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $776,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,036.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,991 shares of company stock worth $2,168,413. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

