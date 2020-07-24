Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Steven Madden stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

