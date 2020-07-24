Stephen Heapy Sells 11,961 Shares of Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) Stock

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) insider Stephen Heapy sold 11,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £86,238.81 ($106,127.01).

Dart Group stock opened at GBX 718.50 ($8.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. Dart Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,950 ($24.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 821.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24.

Get Dart Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTG shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,570 ($19.32) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.