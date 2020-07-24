Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$47.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stella-Jones traded as high as C$37.88 and last traded at C$37.84, with a volume of 18767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SJ. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,376.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,476.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

