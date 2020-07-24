Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $92,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

