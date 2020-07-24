Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,896 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

