Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

