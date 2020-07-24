Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) to Issue GBX 1.63 Dividend

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Starwood European Real Este Fin stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.42. Starwood European Real Este Fin has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.30).

Starwood European Real Este Fin Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

