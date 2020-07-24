Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $82.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.92.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

