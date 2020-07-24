Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.18 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.60 million, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3,942.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

