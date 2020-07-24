Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 534,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 38,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

