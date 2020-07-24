St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.75 ($6.75).

SMP stock opened at GBX 324 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 399.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. St. Modwen Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 539 ($6.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

