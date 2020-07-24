St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) PT Lowered to GBX 450

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 485 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.75 ($6.75).

Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 324 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 351.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.42. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 539 ($6.63).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

