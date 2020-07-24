ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and BBVA Banco Frances (OTCMKTS:BBAR) Head-To-Head Review

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances 26.83% 39.96% 6.25% ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $1.70 billion 0.00 $331.77 million $2.56 N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A

BBVA Banco Frances has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BBVA Banco Frances and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 2 0 0 0 1.00 ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BBVA Banco Frances beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

