Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Oppenheimer lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

