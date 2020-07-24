SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SWTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,375,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,698,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160,859 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 146,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,065,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

