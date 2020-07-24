Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPI. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 156 ($1.92) to GBX 99 ($1.22) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.82) price target (down previously from GBX 113 ($1.39)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Spire Healthcare Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.13 ($1.44).

LON SPI opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.10 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.39.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

