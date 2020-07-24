Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.67.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.72. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$44.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 0.8917872 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.