Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Spin Master traded as high as C$25.35 and last traded at C$25.06, with a volume of 21545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp will post 0.8917872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

