Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0809 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $81,931.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007406 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024268 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.01864725 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

