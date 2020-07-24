S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

SPGI stock opened at $348.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $359.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 849.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in S&P Global by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

