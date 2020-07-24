Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells $1,093,920.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,093,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,323.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Ceran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,224,240.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $1,274,400.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $46.74 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Smartsheet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

