Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.94, approximately 20,193,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 16,792,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Specifically, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $82,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 257,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,810.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,304,610 shares of company stock valued at $76,115,631 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,993,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,103,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.