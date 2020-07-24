Skyworks Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 14,819 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 761% compared to the average volume of 1,721 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

