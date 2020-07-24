Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $127.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

