Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $10,548,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

