Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after buying an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,479,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

