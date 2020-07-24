Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

SWKS opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

