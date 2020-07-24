Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.
SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.05.
SKX stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.
In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
