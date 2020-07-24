Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

SKX stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

