Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 129.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 342.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

