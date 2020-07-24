Simmons First National Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SFNC stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Simmons First National by 15.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,134.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

