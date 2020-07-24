Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading 30% Higher

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE)’s share price traded up 30% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 1,223,606 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 717% from the average session volume of 149,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $5.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

