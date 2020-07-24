Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.85 EPS.

SLGN stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 in the last three months. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

