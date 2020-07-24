Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45. Silgan also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

