Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 431 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.80 million and a PE ratio of 63.38. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 499.10 ($6.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.23.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

