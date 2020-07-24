Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of KGH opened at GBX 431 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.80 million and a PE ratio of 63.38. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 499.10 ($6.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.23.
