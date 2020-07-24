Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $615.02 and last traded at $613.40, with a volume of 503741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $608.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.