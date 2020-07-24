Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

HD stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.74. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $267.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

