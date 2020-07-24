Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,680,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $324.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

