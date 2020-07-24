Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded Securitas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Securitas has an average rating of Hold.

SCTBF opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Securitas has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

