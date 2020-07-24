Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

NYSE LUV opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

