Scotiabank Boosts Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $138.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.85.
Franco Nevada stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.59, a PEG ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.