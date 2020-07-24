Scotiabank Boosts Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $138.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.59, a PEG ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.37.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

