Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $195.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after buying an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

