Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $195.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SRPT opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
